Leeds United 1 Wigan Athletic 2: Social media reaction

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s win over Leeds

Gavin Massey’s double helped 10-man Wigan Athletic record their first away victory since August against promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Latics- who have the worst away record in the EFL- came back from behind to beat Leeds at Elland Road despite playing most of the match with 10 men.

Kipre- who came into the starting line-up to replace the injured Danny Fox- saw red in 14th minute after he was judged to have handled on the line.

Pablo Hernandez missed the resulting spot-kick but Leeds did take the lead just moments later after Patrick Bamford chested it down and smashed his effort into the far corner.

Leeds looked to capitalise on their one-man advantage, but Latics remained positive and kept the promotion-chasers at bay.

After a period of the hosts’ dominance, Gavin Massey got Latics back level one minute before the break with a powerful finish at Kiko Casilla’s near-post.

And against all odds, Massey nodded Wigan Athletic into the lead on the hour mark after Leon Clarke rose high to knock the ball into his path.

Paul Cook brought on Jonas Olsson in place of Clarke to ‘sure up’ the defence as Latics prepared for a 25-minute onslaught from the hosts.

Reece James- who had been playing most of the game at centre-half- threatened when his free-kick struck the crossbar after Massey had done ever-so well running down the flank.

Wigan had a late penalty shout when James ran an incredible 80-yards, leaving several players in his tracks before he looked to have been brought down by ex-

Latics man Adam Forshaw.

The referee was however unmoved to the fury of Paul Cook’s troops.

Leeds piled on the pressure to push for a late equaliser but Wigan held on to record their first away victory since August 22.

Following their famous victory, Latics moved five points clear of the relegation zone with just three games remaining.

Wigan fans were overjoyed on social media after the shock victory.

@DanRodenby: “Only Wigan Athletic could go 19 away games without winning. Go 1-0 down vs Leeds with 10 men, and win 1-2. Absolutely unbelievable. Up the tics.”

@basher5000: “That is probably the most incredible performance I’ve seen, I’m so so proud of our club, that team today has undone everything that’s been wrong, everybody, Robinson wow ! James wow ! And a Gavin Massey unbelievable!! So proud of @JosephsGoal walkers , that I’m sure was for you.”

@AlexCooper15: “That’s made me proud of #wafc again. Fighting spirit in defence. Antonee Robinson had the game of his life, rub it in Tics! #wafc.”

@MrCalliJ: “Just to put this whole day into context, we’ve just beaten arguably the best team in the league. Away. With 10 men. To relegate Bolton. Sensational. #wafc.”

@lewligan: “So happy. Couldn’t be prouder of that team today. Absolutely love this club. Up the Tics #wafc #lufc.”

@andigill: “So so pleased for everyone who has done the @JosephsGoal walk. Raising thousands of pounds and then #wafc putting THAT performance on for you.”

@deanwilkinson92: “What a win that is. We might be 20th in league but Reece James is head and shoulders above any player in this league by far #wafc.”

@maspey18: “ARGHHHH WHAT A RESULT! Shouldn’t have been a pen or red card, should of had a pen ourselves....but we still did it! Nothing less that everyone taking part @JosephsGoal walk deserved too as well as the team! Great day #wafc.”

@IanHAspinall: “Unbelievable result after going down to 10 men so early but thoroughly deserved. Icing on the cake was Rotherham’s defeat at Swansea and Bolton relegated - what a day! #wafc #lufc.”

@DanCooperMusic: “Don't think I'm gonna sleep tonight. That was Sheffield United, Heskey, Scharner and Unsworth material that! Reece James is the best player in the championship by a country mile and all of our players were immense today! What a club #wafc.”

@WAFC_Marc: “That sort of battling performance is what we’ve been looking for all season, play like that and we’ll be reet, up the Tics #wafc”

@pymwafc10: “Unbelievable result that. Very proud today. Well done #wafc.”

@wiganerlyon: “I'm so happy for everyone who did the walk for @JosephsGoal, what a reward that is! @PKendrickWIG #wafc”

Ex Latics chairman David Sharpe: “WOW!! Different class!”