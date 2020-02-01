Leeds United chief reacts to 'impossible' Wigan Athletic victory

'How could we lose this match?' - that was Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa's reaction to Wigan Athletic's 1-0 victory at Elland Road.

Latics derailed Leeds' promotion push with their 2-1 triumph on Good Friday last year.

And Joe Williams' corner, which took a slight deflection off Pablo Hernandez on its way in, knocked the Whites off the Championship summit with 16 games to go.

Bielsa, speaking through a translator, was suitably unimpressed.

“I have nothing new to say,” he commented. “Anything I say, maybe you could interpret as an excuse or justification.

“Two questions the match leaves is - how we could lose this match? The match impossible to lose.

“The second question is why did we lose one match we had to win?

“I ask myself what we should do or should’ve done that we didn’t do.

“There is a close answer that we should have scored one of the 15 chances that we had.

“After 15 chances, we had another 10 situations where we didn’t create danger.

“It was a clear situation because we did passes in the box but, in those 10 situations, we didn’t create danger inside the box.

“There were 15 players in the box and that made it impossible to give an accurate pass.

“We then crossed with strength to try and find someone to touch the ball.

“Of course if the answer is that we need one individual player to unbalance the match and create something, this is true as well.

“But we have had 80 matches in the past and we’ve had the same situation and we’ve never resolved a match with an individual performance.”