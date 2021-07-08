Leeds United confirm Wigan Athletic starlet move

Premier League outfit Leeds United have confirmed the capture of Wigan Athletic starlet Sean McGurk.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:34 am
Sean McGurk

The two clubs have agreed a compensation for the 18-year-old, who joined Latics four years ago following his release from Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

McGurk established himself as one of the brightest stars in the Academy, and scored the Latics goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 2-1 FA Youth Cup defeat in January, 2020.

He was a member of the Under-18s squad that was crowned Professional Development League national champions two months ago.

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

Leeds UnitedPremier League