Leeds United confirm Wigan Athletic starlet move
Premier League outfit Leeds United have confirmed the capture of Wigan Athletic starlet Sean McGurk.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:34 am
The two clubs have agreed a compensation for the 18-year-old, who joined Latics four years ago following his release from Liverpool.
McGurk established himself as one of the brightest stars in the Academy, and scored the Latics goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 2-1 FA Youth Cup defeat in January, 2020.
He was a member of the Under-18s squad that was crowned Professional Development League national champions two months ago.
