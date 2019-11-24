All the latest Championship rumour.

Leeds United linked with ex-Udinese international forward and Liverpool youngster, Middlesbrough target Sheffield United defender, plus news from West Brom, Charlton, Hull City and Aston Villa

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with Championship clubs lining up deals.

Young Boro keeper Zach Hemming joined Blyth Spartans on loan on Saturday. (Various)

Aston Villa remain keen on Brentfords Said Benrahma and they could return with another big bid for the attacking midfielder when the January window opens. (FLW)

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet 'demanding 60million to sell the Championship club' with several groups interested in taking over from widely unpopular Belgian millionaire. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough could be eyeing up a raid on Premier League side Sheffield United, with defender Kieron Freeman said to be on their radar. (TeamTalk)

