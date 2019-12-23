All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Leeds United linked with THREE deals - including £20m star and 17 goal striker, plus gossip from QPR, Derby and Nottingham Forest

The January transfer window is just days away, and a host of Championship clubs are eyeing big-money deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from the second-tier.

Andre Ayew has said he has 'enormous' appreciation of Marcelo Bielsa, the striker has been linked with a move to Leeds United. (HITC)

1. Andre Ayew to Leeds United?

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has insisted that he will use the market wisely ahead of the January transfer window opening next week. (FLW)

2. QPR boss outlines transfer plans

Celtic are looking to sign Jordan Rhodes on loan in January to bolster their attacking options, (Scottish Sun)

3. Striker to Scotland?

Bristol City will rival the likes of Derby County and Middlesbrough for Peterborough Uniteds Marcus Maddison if they lose Josh Brownhill. (TEAMtalk)

4. Marcus Maddison in demand

