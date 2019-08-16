Leeds United will win promotion - Wigan Athletic boss

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook expects Saturday’s opponents Leeds United to win promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

And Cook knows what he’s talking about, after tipping unfancied Sheffield United at the start of last term to go up - which they duly did in second spot.

“Leeds are a very good team, with a very good coach,” enthused Cook.

“The set-up is great, and everything is set up for it to be a Premier League club again.

“Everyone in the game will have an opinion about Leeds United.

“But I think the best opinions are for the people inside the club to have - and not for everyone else.

“Personally, I feel Leeds will go up this year.

“The experience they gained last season will stand them in really good success.

“But as far as we’re concerned, it’s all about us - and whether we can get anything out of the game.”