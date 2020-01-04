Leicester City 2 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle thanks to a 2-0 defeat at Premier League high-flyers Leicester City.



Leicester were in front with their first real attack - and it's a goal Latics debutante Tom Pearce will want to forget in a hurry.

There looked little danger when ex-Wigan loanee Marc Albrighton crossed from the Leicester left.

But Pearce succeeded only in steering the ball beyond the helpless David Marshall and into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Only the brilliance of Marshall prevented Leicester doubling their lead within two minutes, the Scotland star racing off his line to block Harvey Barnes' effort.

Latics came agonisingly close to equalising six minutes before half-time, with only the fingertips of Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward stopping Gavin Massey's cross reaching Josh Windass at the far post.

The ball fell to Kieran Dowell, also making his debut for Paul Cook's men, whose shot was blocked, with the rebound falling to Joe Williams, who appeared to catch his studs in the turf.

Leicester took the opportunity to break and, within 20 seconds, the ball was in the Latics net, with Barnes' shot taking a massive deflection off Chey Dunkley to wrong-foot Marshall.

Wigan's miserable first-half was compounded with the loss of Dujon Sterling just before the interval to injury, with Jamal Lowe coming on in his place, and Massey dropping to right-back.

Credit the visitors for starting the second-half well, with Windass seeing a shot blocked before Dennis Praet headed wastefully wide at the other end.

The Latics fans had something to cheer just after the hour mark when Young England star Joe Gelhardt came off the bench, to take over from Windass.

But the home side were well on top by this stage, with Cedric Kipre needing to make a fabulous defensive challenge to prevent Demarai Gray going in on goal,

There was huge controversy - and a Latics quiz question of the future - with 17 minutes remaining, when a delightful move down the left saw Gelhardt and Lee Evans get Pearce away.

The left-back's cross was inch-perfect for Jamal Lowe to volley home superbly - and Latics had what they thought was a lifeline.

Unfortunately, with VAR being used for the first time in a Latics fixture, the replay showed Pearce's toenail was offside as he received the ball, with the goal being ruled out.

Marshall made another stunning save to deny Gray, before Latics suffered a double setback in the closing stages.

With all three subs having been made, Williams was unable to continue after picking up another knock.

Then, with literally seconds of the four minutes remaining, skipper Morsy picked up his 10th booking of the campaign - which will trigger a two-match suspension.