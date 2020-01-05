Leicester City manager impressed with Wigan Athletic

Brendan Rodgers heaped praise on Wigan Athletic after Leicester City's FA Cup win at the King Power Stadium.



The Premier League high-flyers eased into the fourth round with a 2-0 victory on Saturday evening.

With a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa on Wednesday, Rodgers made 10 changes from the New Year's Day win at Newcastle.

Only left-back Ben Chilwell kept his place, but it made little difference to the result as an own goal by Latics debutante Tom Pearce and a Harvey Barnes strike had Leicester firmly in control at half time - and that is how is stayed.

Rodgers said: "We got the result but it wasn't really the performance we wanted.

"We didn't play well, we have to play much better than that.

"For us to get through, it was very important for us.

"Some players came in, which was great. But we weren't good enough on the ball.

"We weren't good enough in our control of the game, especially in midfield, and we have to be cleaner.

"We got the job done but we have to demand more.

"Paul Cook is a fantastic manager and Wigan have been in good form, so it's a good win for us."

Wigan had their moments and thought they were back in the tie after 73 minutes when substitute Jamal Lowe volleyed home Pearce's cross.

But the defender was marginally offside when delivering the ball, according to VAR.

"We were probably lucky with that so that's something else that we have to look at and see how we can be better as well," said Rodgers.

The win came at a cost with Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic both substituted because of injuries.

Morgan pulled up in the first half, while Benkovic, on his full debut, went off midway through the second half.

Rodgers said: "Wes looks like a groin and Filip has a pain in his knee and had to come off, so he will have a scan."