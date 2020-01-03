Leicester City v Wigan Athletic: early team news

Paul Cook admits he’s been powerless to prevent injuries biting into his Wigan Athletic squad at the worst possible time.



With the games coming thick and fast – Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie is the eighth fixture in the last 28 days – Cook has seen Michael Jacobs and Kal Naismith added to a casualty list already containing Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Fox and Kieffer Moore.

Naismith was a half-time withdrawal at Birmingham on New Year’s Day, while Jacobs pulled up lame on the hour mark.

And while the Latics boss is determined to pick as close to a full-strength side as possible for Leicester, his squad is being stretched at the moment.

“We’ve lost Naismith and Jacobs now to injuries, which isn’t great,” Cook acknowledged.

“What can we do about that? Nothing.

“I even left Michael out at Nottingham Forest last weekend, in order to play him at Birmingham.

“Last season, as everyone knows, Michael and Gavin Massey missed large parts of the season.

“And I’ve been rotating them with a view to getting more football out of them.

“Unfortunately we’re probably looking at four weeks, but it’s ‘watch this space’.

“Just as we seem to get one back we seem to lose another, we’re constantly chasing our tails at the minute.”

There was at least a modicum of good news surrounding the in-form Naismith.

“Kal’s not as bad, we took him off more as a precaution after he felt his thigh,” Cook added.

“He’s nowhere near as bad as Michael, and we’re hoping Leicester will be the only game he’ll miss.

“Of the others, Danny Fox is back training, and he could make the bench this weekend.

“Charlie Mulgrew and Kieffer Moore are a little bit behind him, but we’ll be going as near full strength as I can get.

“The lads have come this far, with the schedule over Christmas, we may as well go one more.

“Some of the lads are a bit leggy and tired, but the supporters will travel in the hope we can pull off a shock.

“We’ll see who’s ready...Joe Williams covered nearly 12km in the last two games, so we’ll maybe have to look at that.

"But the team will be as strong as we can possibly make it.”

Few neutrals will give Latics a chance of pulling off what would be regarded as a massive shock against Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League high-flyers.

And while being a massive fan of his opposite number, Cook says the visitors will travel full of belief.

“I’m delighted with the draw, first of all from a managerial point of view,” he added.

“Brendan is one of the elite managers now, he’s jettisoned himself into those levels.

“His team plays fantastic football, and has everything a good team should have.

“Whatever team he picks will demand our respect and we know how difficult the game will be, in a competition we want to do well in.

“The FA Cup is special, no matter what anyone says.

“This competition means a lot to this club more so than any other.

“We had a great run two years ago and, although it’ll be difficult at Leicester, we’ll acquit ourselves as best we can.”