Live blog: Crewe Alexandra v Wigan Athletic

All the action from the Mornflake Stadium as Wigan Athletic travel to Crewe in the Papa John's Trophy...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 6:58 pm
Leam Richardson

Up the 'Tics!

Live blog: FT Crewe Alexandra 2 Wigan Athletic 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:06

FULL-TIME

FT Crewe 2 Latics 0. Latics’ Papa John’s Trophy hopes are not quite crust, but very little for Leam Richardson to takeaway from this.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:44

CHANCE

Chance for Latics, Humphrys latches on to a long ball from Tickle, he takes it round the goalie but the angle is too tight and he can only square it back across goal.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:38

SUB

Luke Robinson for Chris Sze.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:20

GOAL

Goal 2-0 Crewe, final touch came off the unfortunate and unsuspecting Scott Smith, who’s done all right tonight (as have the other young lads).

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:15

CHANCE

Two good saves from Sam Tickle keep out Crewe and keep Latics in this.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:11

SAVED

Stephen Humphrys’ effort is well saved by the goalie.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:10

PENALTY

Penalty Latics. Handball.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:04

SECOND PERIOD

...is under way...

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:42

CHANCE

Wow, absolutely horrific miss from Crewe, right on half-time, Oli Finney has a virtual open goal and he pulls it wide of the near post. Let-off.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:35

CHANCES

Couple of half-chances for Latics, but Tom Bayliss and Stephen Humphrys both shoot high and wide of the mark.

