Live blog: Crewe Alexandra v Wigan Athletic
Live blog: FT Crewe Alexandra 2 Wigan Athletic 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:06
FULL-TIME
FT Crewe 2 Latics 0. Latics’ Papa John’s Trophy hopes are not quite crust, but very little for Leam Richardson to takeaway from this.
Chance for Latics, Humphrys latches on to a long ball from Tickle, he takes it round the goalie but the angle is too tight and he can only square it back across goal.
Luke Robinson for Chris Sze.
Goal 2-0 Crewe, final touch came off the unfortunate and unsuspecting Scott Smith, who’s done all right tonight (as have the other young lads).
Two good saves from Sam Tickle keep out Crewe and keep Latics in this.
Stephen Humphrys’ effort is well saved by the goalie.
SECOND PERIOD
...is under way...
Wow, absolutely horrific miss from Crewe, right on half-time, Oli Finney has a virtual open goal and he pulls it wide of the near post. Let-off.
Couple of half-chances for Latics, but Tom Bayliss and Stephen Humphrys both shoot high and wide of the mark.