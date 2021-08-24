Live blog: FT Wigan Athletic 0 Bolton Wanderers 0 - Latics win 5-4 on penalties

All the action from the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic host Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 7:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:34 pm
Max Power in action against Bolton

Up the Tics!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:48

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:48

WOW

What a game, what an occasion. Reaction to come.

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:47

PEN 12

Bolton miss, way over. Latics win 5-4 on penalties!!

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:46

PEN 11

Jamie Jones scores. 5-4 Latics.

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:46

PEN 10

Bolton score. 4-4

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:45

PEN 9

Stephen Humphrys scores. 4-3 Latics.

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:45

PEN 8

Afolayen scores. 3-3

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:45

PEN 7

Tom Naylor scores. 3-2 Latics.

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:44

PEN 6

Bolton miss. 2-2

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:43

PEN 5

Jordan Jones saved. 2-2

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:43

PEN 4

Antoni Sarcevic scores. 2-2.

Next Page
Page 0 of 5