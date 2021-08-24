Live blog: FT Wigan Athletic 0 Bolton Wanderers 0 - Latics win 5-4 on penalties
All the action from the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic host Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup...
Up the Tics!
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:48
What a game, what an occasion. Reaction to come.
Bolton miss, way over. Latics win 5-4 on penalties!!
Jamie Jones scores. 5-4 Latics.
Bolton score. 4-4
Stephen Humphrys scores. 4-3 Latics.
Afolayen scores. 3-3
Tom Naylor scores. 3-2 Latics.
Bolton miss. 2-2
Jordan Jones saved. 2-2
Antoni Sarcevic scores. 2-2.