Live blog: Morecambe v Wigan Athletic
All the action from Morecambe as Wigan Athletic look to take another huge strides towards promotion...
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:33
HALF-TIME
1-1
WILL IS ON FIRE
That’s 13 for the season (tonight marks the halfway mark in the league)...previous career best was 11.
Goal Latics, 1-1! Will Keane in first-half stoppage-time.
Massive chance for Latics just before the break, great stuff down the right from Lang, cross looks inviting for McClean, but he can’t keep his header down.
Greg Leigh with the shot, takes a deflection, and Amos helps it behind.
Fantastic stuff from Callum Lang, beats two and his shot is tipped round the post.
Wow so close to an equaliser...Power corner is a beauty, the goalie tries to punch it away, it’s an awful attempt and he succeeds only in punching it against his own post, must have been inches from going over the line, but ball scrambled away.
Should be 2-0 Morecambe , Latics can’t deal with a free-kick and Cole Stockton heads over from close range. Ben Amos did well to put him off.
GOAL DESCRIPTION
Morecambe left-winger gets past Massey far to easily, cross is only half-cleared by a stretching Watts, and Stockton can’t miss to be fair. 1-0 to the hosts.
Goal 1-0 Morecambe, Cole Stockton from close range.