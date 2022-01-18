Live blog: Morecambe v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Morecambe as Wigan Athletic look to take another huge strides towards promotion...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:40 pm
Leam Richardson

Up the Tics!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Live blog: Morecambe v Wigan Athletic

Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:33

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:33

HALF-TIME

1-1

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:32

WILL IS ON FIRE

That’s 13 for the season (tonight marks the halfway mark in the league)...previous career best was 11.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:31

GOAL

Goal Latics, 1-1! Will Keane in first-half stoppage-time.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:27

CHANCE

Massive chance for Latics just before the break, great stuff down the right from Lang, cross looks inviting for McClean, but he can’t keep his header down.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:19

CHANCE

Greg Leigh with the shot, takes a deflection, and Amos helps it behind.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:12

CHANCE

Fantastic stuff from Callum Lang, beats two and his shot is tipped round the post.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:04

CHANCE

Wow so close to an equaliser...Power corner is a beauty, the goalie tries to punch it away, it’s an awful attempt and he succeeds only in punching it against his own post, must have been inches from going over the line, but ball scrambled away.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:00

CHANCE

Should be 2-0 Morecambe , Latics can’t deal with a free-kick and Cole Stockton heads over from close range. Ben Amos did well to put him off.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 19:55

GOAL DESCRIPTION

Morecambe left-winger gets past Massey far to easily, cross is only half-cleared by a stretching Watts, and Stockton can’t miss to be fair. 1-0 to the hosts.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 19:53

GOAL

Goal 1-0 Morecambe, Cole Stockton from close range.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
MorecambeTICs