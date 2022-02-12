Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic
All the action from the DW...
Up the 'Tics!
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:18
Leam is deep in conversation with Rob Kelly in the technical area, plenty of pointing going on. Something's not right and is hopefully about to be changed.
Almost 2-0 Charlton, a stinging strike looks goalbound until it hits a Charlton player on the backside, then former Tic Alex Gilbey hits the bar.
McClean corner, Keane flick header and out for a goal-kick.
Goal 1-0 Charlton, Elliott Lee unmarked header at the far post. Test now for Latics!
McClean corner, Tilt heads over from close range.
FORMATION
It’s 3-2-2-1 for Latics this with Will Keane back in the No.10 role.