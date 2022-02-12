Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

All the action from the DW...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 3:06 pm

Up the 'Tics!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

Leam Richardson

Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:18

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:18

POINTING

Leam is deep in conversation with Rob Kelly in the technical area, plenty of pointing going on. Something's not right and is hopefully about to be changed.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:17

CHANCE

Almost 2-0 Charlton, a stinging strike looks goalbound until it hits a Charlton player on the backside, then former Tic Alex Gilbey hits the bar.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:12

CHANCE

McClean corner, Keane flick header and out for a goal-kick.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:09

GOAL

Goal 1-0 Charlton, Elliott Lee unmarked header at the far post. Test now for Latics!

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:06

CHANCE

McClean corner, Tilt heads over from close range.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:05

FORMATION

It’s 3-2-2-1 for Latics this with Will Keane back in the No.10 role.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:00

TEAM NEWS

Home
Page 1 of 1
Charlton AthleticTICs