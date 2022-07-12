Up the Tics!
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Liverpool
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 20:05
Fantastic save from Jamie Jones keeps out Luca Stephenson’s strike, Jason Kerr nods the loose ball behind for a corner.
Another great chance for Latics, Tom Pearce floats in a free-kick and Callum Lang can’t get enough power on it to flick it past the goalie.
Latics almost scored their second before Darikwa’s goal...Stephen Humphrys clean through, for some reason seemed intent on playing the ball across to Lang when most would have taken on the shot...and cross cut out...
Home
Goal 2-0 Latics, Tendayi Darikwa on the stretch off Thelo Aasgaard’s cross.
Almost 2-0 Latics, Callum Lang’s effort smacks against the post and away, after nice play on the break from Aasgaard and Keane.
Goal 1-0 Latics, Callum Lang off Stephen Humphrys’ cross, after good work from Thelo Aasgaard.
Turn and shot from Stephen Humphrys, easy save for the goalie.
Not surprisingly, the Liverpool youngsters passing it around with some style. No real attempts on goal yet, though.