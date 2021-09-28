Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
All the action from the DW Stadium as League One leaders Wigan Athletic look to continue their flying start against Sheffield Wednesday...
Up the 'Tics!
Live: Wigan Athletic 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:56
FULL-TIME
FT Latics 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Latics showed great fight but not quite able to recover the situation after gifting the visitors a two-goal start. Report, reaction and analysis to follow.
Brilliant save from Amos to deny Lee Gregory what would have been a killer third goal.
Charlie Wyke scores from the spot. 1-2, 10 minutes to go.
Latics.
Latics sub, Stephen Humphrys for Will Keane. 15 mins to go.
Wow utterly sublime through ball from Tom Naylor sends Callum Lang in on goal, but goalie stands up tall and blocks the shot. Big chance that.
Latics sub, Jordan Jones for James McClean, who obviously gets booed from the Wednesday fans for no reason. 25 mins to go.
DOUBLE DISAPPOINTMENT
Mistake by Jack Whatmough (not said that too much this season), tries to allow the ball to go for a goal kick, but Lee Gregory picks his pocket, cross is smashed home brilliantly by an unmarked Callum Paterson. Avoidable, again, though. 0-2.
