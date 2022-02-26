Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland

All the action from the DW Stadium...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 3:02 pm

Up the 'Tics!

Leam Richardson

ON HIS GAME

Absolute privilege watching Callum Lang develop from promising teenager to genuine first-team star. He’s well up for this today.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:29

POOR

Sounds like IRA chanting from the away end...as ever, nothing will get done by the authorities...

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:13

BREAK

Referee needs to get a grip here...Power caught late as he passes to Magennis, presume advantage given, Keane clearly taken out in backplay trying to support, cross finds McClean, who shoots wide.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:10

BOOKED

Awful challenge from Jay Matete on Tom Naylor, very high foot, Max Power incensed. Yellow card.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:07

BOOING

...for James McClean from the Sunderland fans...

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:05

GOAL

Goal 1-0 Sunderland, one minute, Bailey Wright free header from a free-kick. Awful defending.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:05

ATMOSPHERE

Big crowd here, both sets of fans up for it!

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:57

TEAM NEWS

