Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland
All the action from the DW Stadium...
Up the 'Tics!
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:31
ON HIS GAME
Absolute privilege watching Callum Lang develop from promising teenager to genuine first-team star. He’s well up for this today.
Sounds like IRA chanting from the away end...as ever, nothing will get done by the authorities...
Referee needs to get a grip here...Power caught late as he passes to Magennis, presume advantage given, Keane clearly taken out in backplay trying to support, cross finds McClean, who shoots wide.
Awful challenge from Jay Matete on Tom Naylor, very high foot, Max Power incensed. Yellow card.
...for James McClean from the Sunderland fans...
Goal 1-0 Sunderland, one minute, Bailey Wright free header from a free-kick. Awful defending.
ATMOSPHERE
Big crowd here, both sets of fans up for it!