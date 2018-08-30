LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham’s Champions League groups revealed

Manchester United will have a Cristiano Ronaldo reunion in this season’s Champions League after being drawn in the same group as the Portugal star’s new club Juventus.

Premier League champions Manchester City will be delighted with their draw, after being grouped with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim in Group F.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up Liverpool have a tough task.

They will face face Paris St Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C.

And Spurs are also in for a stiff test in Group B after they were drawn to face Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

But a return to Old Trafford for Ronaldo will whet the appetite of United fans, who have faced their former star before in the colours of Real Madrid.

He swapped Spain for Italy in the summer, joining Juve in a £99m deal.

FULL DRAW

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge

Group B: Barcelona, TOTTENHAM, PSV, Inter Milan

Group C: PSG, Napoli, LIVERPOOL, Red Star Belgrade

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasararay

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: MANCHESTER CITY, Shakhtar, Lyon, Hoffenheim

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, MANCHESTER UTD, Valencia, Young Boys