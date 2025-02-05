Luke Chambers will remain with Latics for the rest of the season

Wigan Athletic have received a massive boost with Liverpool giving permission for Young England left-back Luke Chambers to remain on loan for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old is in his second loan spell with Latics, having shone during the second half of last term.

Latics pulled off a real coup in bringing him back last summer for the whole campaign, although he has been absent since the beginning of October through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chambers aggravated a back problem he has suffered with over the last few years, and there were initial fears he had played his last game for Latics.

However, after months of rehabilitation with his parent club, Latics have been given the green light to keep him for the duration of his loan agreement.

"He's still a Wigan player, and it's brilliant news," Latics boss Shaun Maloney told Wigan Today. "Liverpool have allowed us to keep him here.

"Look, it's not going to be any time in the next few weeks you'll see him back in a Wigan jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're still going to have to manage him carefully, and he probably won't be able to play three games in a week all the time.

"I'd imagine it'll be around the March international weekend that we'll see him back on the field, and we're all looking forward to that."

As well as his obvious ability on the field, Maloney has frequently made reference to the way Chambers has bought into the club off the field as well.

"He loves it here, and he's a lovely boy to have around the place," added the Latics boss. "But at the same time he's going to fight as well if he wants to get back into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got two left-backs - Robbo (Luke Robinson) and Jon Mellish - and he will have competition for that shirt. But he is a good one and we can't wait to see him back out on the field."

Chambers has made 11 appearances for Latics this season, scoring once – a brilliant free-kick at Bristol Rovers back in September.

He scored once in 19 appearances last term – in the 2-1 victory at League One champions Portsmouth in April.