Ashton Town rocked the footballing world this week with the signing of former Wigan Athletic star Pascal Chimbonda.

The 39-year-old - who represented France at the 2006 World Cup - goes straight into the squad for Saturday's home game against Bacup Borough.

Pascal Chimbonda in action for the legends game at Ashton Town last year

And Town chairman Mark Hayes admits he's still pinching him at the headlines the signing has captured - both here and abroad ...