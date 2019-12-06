Luton Town v Wigan Athletic: Early team news

Lee Evans is back from two months on the sidelines to bolster the Latics squad for Saturday’s trip to Luton Town.

The Wales international midfielder hasn’t played since the 1-0 victory over Birmingham on October 1.

He was nearing a return last month, but aggravated the problem in training.

But he’s come through a full week’s work at Euxton, and ready to strengthen an area lacking Joe Williams (hamstring) until 2020.

“We’re delighted to have Lee Evans back with us,” acknowledged boss Paul Cook.

“Lee’s had a full week’s training behind him, which is great news.

“Tom Pearce played in the Under-23s this week, Danny Fox is doing well, and Joe Williams is well into his recovery. They’re all key players in the squad, and their recovery can only help us moving forwards.”

Latics make their first trip to Luton since October 2002 knowing three points would see them climb out of the bottom three.

Cook’s men were booed by section of their own fanbase during last week’s 3-1 home reversal to Reading, but he’s calling for a clean slate at Kenilworth Road.

The Latics boss added: “Will a win satisfy the fans? I don’t know. I’m not a Wigan fan going down on the bus to Luton with my mates.

“But if I’m a fan of any team, I go down to support my team in the hope they’re going to play well and win.

“At the moment, it looks as though we’re in a relegation fight again.

"The challenge is to ensure that, come the end of the season, we’re not in that bottom three.

“It can be a long fight, it can be a painful fight at times – but no different than it was last year.”