Wigan Athletic striker Maleace Asamoah celebrates his goal against Port Vale

After securing a match-winner in last week’s 1-0 win over Port Vale, Wigan Athletic striker Maleace Asamoah is hoping to use his confidence-boosting goal to kick on with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asamoah featured from the bench last Saturday as Latics ended their six-match winless run with a gutsy 1-0 win over Port Vale at the Brick Community Stadium.

Latics went down to 10 men when striker Dara Costelloe was sent off just before the half-time whistle, with Latics manager Lowe making the bold call at the break to bring Asamoah on, and remain with two up front despite being a man down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was a change that proved to be a masterstroke, with Asamoah’s goal in the second half proving to be the difference, sealing a much-needed three points for Wigan.

"I feel like I’m on a good run right now, I just need more of a game so I can show myself and keep improving every step of the way,” said Asamoah.

"He (Lowe) said run the channels, chase the dead balls, and you’ll get your chance – and I did.

"I feel like from start to finish we were on top, especially in the first half, I don’t feel like they got out, but in the second half we really dug deep, worked hard and got the result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Ghana international Derek Asamoah, is enjoying working under Lowe, a former striker himself.

"I feel like it is perfect, really,” Asamoah continued. “You want a manager who has played your position, so I can get the best and most out of it, so it’s been good.”

There were scenes of relief and elation upon the full-time whistle at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan returned to winning ways after a challenging run, with Asamoah paying tribute to the Latics faithful.

"You’ve got to do it for the fans,” he added. “They pay their hard-earned money to come to the games, and I feel like the last results, we didn’t really pay them back, but I feel like when you do pay them back, it’s a relief, it’s a good feeling when you score that you can do it for them and show what it means to you as well.”