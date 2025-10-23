Maleace Asamoah hoping to kick on at Wigan Athletic after confidence-boosting winner

Wigan Athletic striker Maleace Asamoah celebrates his goal against Port Vale
After securing a match-winner in last week’s 1-0 win over Port Vale, Wigan Athletic striker Maleace Asamoah is hoping to use his confidence-boosting goal to kick on with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Asamoah featured from the bench last Saturday as Latics ended their six-match winless run with a gutsy 1-0 win over Port Vale at the Brick Community Stadium.

Latics went down to 10 men when striker Dara Costelloe was sent off just before the half-time whistle, with Latics manager Lowe making the bold call at the break to bring Asamoah on, and remain with two up front despite being a man down.

But it was a change that proved to be a masterstroke, with Asamoah’s goal in the second half proving to be the difference, sealing a much-needed three points for Wigan.

"I feel like I’m on a good run right now, I just need more of a game so I can show myself and keep improving every step of the way,” said Asamoah.

"He (Lowe) said run the channels, chase the dead balls, and you’ll get your chance – and I did.

"I feel like from start to finish we were on top, especially in the first half, I don’t feel like they got out, but in the second half we really dug deep, worked hard and got the result.”

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Ghana international Derek Asamoah, is enjoying working under Lowe, a former striker himself.

"I feel like it is perfect, really,” Asamoah continued. “You want a manager who has played your position, so I can get the best and most out of it, so it’s been good.”

There were scenes of relief and elation upon the full-time whistle at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan returned to winning ways after a challenging run, with Asamoah paying tribute to the Latics faithful.

"You’ve got to do it for the fans,” he added. “They pay their hard-earned money to come to the games, and I feel like the last results, we didn’t really pay them back, but I feel like when you do pay them back, it’s a relief, it’s a good feeling when you score that you can do it for them and show what it means to you as well.”

