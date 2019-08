Man Utd and Man City ‘Should help Bury FC’ says MP

Manchester United and Manchester City have been asked to “step up to the plate” and help struggling neighbours Bury by a local MP.

The League One team have yet to play a game this season because the EFL is unhappy with the financial state of the club and have been threatened with a withdrawal of their league membership.

Now Ivan Lewis, the Independent MP for Bury South, has called on the Shakers’ Premier League neighbours to assist and for a further meeting of stakeholders to find a way forward.

“I urge Manchester City and Manchester United – two global footballing giants – to step up to the plate and see what they can do to help save the club,” he wrote on social media.

“The clock is ticking and we now need a new approach as a matter of urgency.”

Bury owner Steve Dale, who bought the club in December 2018, said on Monday he is still working on a deal to sell to new ownership.

“Due to the agenda with the EFL, my health and recent events at the club I can confirm I am happy to pass the club on to the next custodian,” he said on loacl radio.

“For an agreed consideration and them being the right fit for Bury,” added Dale.

The EFL announced on Tuesday afternoon that Bury’s league fixture against Gillingham, due to be played on Saturday, had been postponed.

It was the fourth game to be called off, following two earlier league fixtures and a League Cup tie.

“The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of August 23 for withdrawal of membership remains in place,” the EFL statement read.

“However, the EFL remains committed to working with the club to try and find a successful conclusion.”

Local politician Lewis called on Dale, the Forever Bury supporters’ trust, James Frith (Labour MP for Bury North) and the leader of the local council to meet with him urgently.

“We cannot allow strong feelings and differences of opinion to end with the club going out of existence,” Lewis wrote. Bury were deducted 12 points last month after entering a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).