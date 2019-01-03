Manchester City inflict first Premier League defeat of the season on Liverpool thanks to Leroy Sane's winner and a Sergio Aguero goal

Manchester City have ended Liverpool's 20-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at The Etihad tonight.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane gave Pep Guardiola's men the win, with Liverpool's reply coming from Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool made two changes from the side which thrashed Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday.

Fit-again James Milner returned to the team alongside Jordan Henderson, the second change, and Georginio Wijnaldum as manager Jurgen Klopp reverted to 4-3-3.

It meant Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri dropped to the bench.

Nine of the players who were in the team which beat City 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg victory at the Etihad in April were present again, with the only two absentees on-loan goalkeeper Loris Karius and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is still recovering from knee surgery.

By the mid-point of the first half Liverpool appeared to have weathered City's early high-tempo pressing, to the point where they should have scored.

A clinical move started by Georginio Wijnaldum saw Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combine to cut City open straight down the middle of the pitch.

Sadio Mane's angled shot hit the post and John Stones was forced to make a goalline save - with replays showing it stayed out by the smallest of margins - after his attempted clearance rebounded back off goalkeeper Ederson.

Four minutes before half-time City took the lead. Liverpool thought they had repelled the danger as Leroy Sane out-paced Dejan Lovren down the left.

However, the ball was recycled and eventually reached Aguero, who fired an angled shot into the roof of the net.

It was his seventh goal in as many home Premier League matches against Liverpool.

Klopp made his first change just before the hour and it was a tactical one.

He brought on Fabinho for James Milner and switched to 4-2-3-1 with Salah pushed up as the central striker - a formation most usually employed at home or against teams who set out to frustrate.

Firmino brought a block out of Kompany as goalkeeper Ederson scrambled back towards his goal as the visitors began to press for the equaliser.

They found it in the 65th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's raking crossfield pass with his weaker left foot brilliantly picked out Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain diverted the ball back across goal where Firmino dived to head home.

Parity lasted just eight minutes before Leroy Sane put City ahead again, with the aid of the post.

Raheem Sterling's diagonal run from right to left allowed him to pick out his team-mate who cut inside to fire a shot past Alisson Becker and in off the far post - the opposite post to the one Mane hit in the first half.