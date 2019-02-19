Manchester United handed tough FA Cup tie as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side KO Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reward for a comprehensive win over Chelsea last night was another FA Cup away tie against a Premier League side.

Manchester United put on a professional display, combined with attacking verve and grit to dispose of Maurizio Sarri’s flimsy Chelsea side thanks to goals from Ander Herrera and the reborn Paul Pogba.

But now, after wins at The Emirates and Stamford Bridge, they have been handed quarter-final tie at Molineux against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer said: “An away tie again after Arsenal and Chelsea but that’s it. We’ll have to do it the hard way, Wolves are a tough team to play against.

“The performance tonight was fantastic, our tactics worked. We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked. The defending in the second half was fantastic.

“Chelsea are a good team, they have their way of playing but Juan Mata did a fantastic job on Jorginho and we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

“It is a massive result. We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked them tonight.”

Chelsea coach Sarri said: “We were unlucky because we played a very good first half and at the end of the half the score was 2-0.

“We gave them a few opportunities.

“We played confusing football in the second half.

“After the first half it wasn’t easy to play with that score. We played very good first half.

“I feel the pressure for results of course, not about something else.

“We have to work, we have to speak, we have to find more aggression and determination in both boxes.”

In the other quarter-final draws, Manchester City will travel to Swansea.

Pep Guardiola’s side will make another trip to south Wales after beating Newport in the fifth round.

Brighton travel to Millwall, while there is an all-Premier League tie at Vicarage Road when Watford host Crystal Palace.

The ties will be played between March 15 to March 17.