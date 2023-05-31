Manchester United Women's Ella Toone included in Sarina Wiegman's England squad for the World Cup
The Manchester United forward, who comes from Tyldesley, was part of last year’s Euros victory, and has enjoyed another strong season in the WSL.
The upcoming tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand, with the action getting underway on July 20.
Responding to the news of her inclusion on social media, Toone wrote: “Buzzing to be part of this team. World Cup here we come.”
England manager Sarina Wiegman has named Chelsea’s Millie Bright as captain in the absence of the injured Leah Williamson.
Meanwhile, Euros top scorers Beth Mead has been left out of the squad due to a anterior cruciate ligament injury, which has kept her sidelined since November.
England start their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 (K.O. 10.30am), before further group games against Denmark (July 28, K.O. 9.30am) and China (August 1, K.O. 12pm).
Here is the full squad:
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).
Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).