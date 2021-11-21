SACKED! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays price for Manchester United slump
Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 10:44 am
United, who made the decision in the wake of United’s 4-1 defeat at Watford, announced on Sunday they have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while the club look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
A statement said: “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.
“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.”