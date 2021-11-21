SACKED! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays price for Manchester United slump

Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By Peter Storey
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 10:44 am

United, who made the decision in the wake of United’s 4-1 defeat at Watford, announced on Sunday they have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while the club look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A statement said: “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.”

Solskjaer after the humbling defeat at Watford on Saturday
Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester UnitedWatford