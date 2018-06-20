Marcus Rashford for Raheem Sterling? Changes Gareth Southgate could make for England’s game against Panama

England face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday after their 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday gave them a winning World Cup start.

The Three Lions will be expected to beat Panama giving boss Gareth Southgate the option of making changes ahead of next week’s final Group G game against Belgium.

England's Ashley Young played at left wing back against Tunisia

Here, we look at the possible changes Southgate could make.

Danny Rose for Ashley Young

Wing-back Young struggled with his deliveries from open play and was overshadowed by Kieran Trippier on the right.

Fabian Delph could be an option having played at left-back for Manchester City last season but Rose would be more suited to England’s current system.

Gareth Southgate could turn to Marcus Rashford against Panama

Marcus Rashford for Raheem Sterling

Manchester United’s Rashford offered a directness which England were missing after replacing Sterling, who spurned a golden first-half chance.

His second-half introduction helped the Three Lion keep the pressure on and gives Southgate a selection headache after Sterling’s wastefulness.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Dele Alli

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes on for Dele Alli against Tunisia

Tottenham midfielder Alli appeared to be carry a thigh problem in the first half but lasted until the 80th minute when Loftus-Cheek replaced him.

The Chelsea youngster’s physicality caused Tunisia problems and if Southgate wants to keep Alli fresh to face Belgium Loftus-Cheek is an obvious option.

Gary Cahill for Kyle Walker

Makeshift centre-back Walker never looked completely comfortable and conceded a sloppy penalty when he caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef to allow Ferjani Sassi to level.

Southgate wants his defenders to play out from the back, which is why Walker is in a central three, but Cahill could slot in for an easy change.

The players who did not start Monday night’s victory over Tunisia participated in a training session on Tuesday.

Rashford, Loftus-Cheek and Eric Dier, who all came off the bench in the 2-1 win, were the only ones that featured in Volgograd to take part in training at the Three Lions’ base in Repino.

Southgate’s squad flew back in the early hours of Tuesday morning.