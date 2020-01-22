Match-fixing case involving former Wigan Athletic defender

Former Wigan Athletic defender Antonio Amaya is involved in a high-profile match-fixing case in Spain.

Amaya, now 36, played three times for Latics in the 2009-10 campaign, having come over from Rayo Vallecano in a double-deal involving Momo Diame.

He's one of three Real Betis players - along with Jordi Figueras, Xavi Torres - charged with receiving payments to help Osasuna avoid relegation in 2013-14.

The club’s former secretary, Ángel Vizcay, said one of two payments to Betis was made directly to three of their players in a garage in Seville.

In court, he identified Figueras and Torres but couldn't be sure the third man was Amaya.

But he did identify Amaya as the recipient of an earlier payment.

Osasuna are also charged with paying Getafe to lose against then in 2012-13 and Espanyol to draw against them in 2013-14.

Miguel Archanco, the club’s former president, denies the allegations.

The case continues.