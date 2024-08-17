Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic fell to a 2-0 defeat on the road to Reading at The Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Shaun Maloney’s side continue to search for their first points of the season, with chances limited for Latics in the League One fixture in Berkshire, while Charlie Savage and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored for the hosts.

Summer signing Silko Thomas made his first start in the only change made from the League One opener against Charlton.

Wigan Athletic continue to search for their first win of the season

The Leicester City loanee replaced academy graduate Chris Sze in the line-up, while Callum McManaman was named on the bench ahead of kick-off and later made his return from injury in the second half.

Reading took an early lead as Savage converted from point-blank range on seven minutes with thanks to a left-edge cutback pass as the hosts piled early pressure in the opening exchanges.

Bodies were then on the line to keep it 1-0 just minutes later from a dangerous corner, with Sam Tickle producing a superb save before Joe Hugill cleared a follow-up effort off the line from Jeriel Dorsett.

Latics grew into the half and had their first – and arguably best on reflection – chance on the half hour mark with Manchester United loanee Hugil forcing a save from Reading’s Joel Pereiral.

Ehibhatiomhan created an opportunity on the edge of the box just before the break off his right foot, but his effort went over Tickle’s crossbar for a 1-0 score at half-time.

The pace picked up in the early stages of the second half but it was Reading who doubled their lead on 57 minutes, with 21-year-old Ehibhatiomhan nodding home a second effort with Sam Smith’s first shot blocked by Tickle.

Maloney swiftly made four changes to his outfit to try and turn the game, with Calvin Ramsay, Chris Sze, McManaman, and Jordan Jones replacing Steven Sessegnon, Dion Rankine, Silko Thomas and Thelo Aasgaard.

Jones, who has reportedly attracted interest from Championship and League One, quickly got involved with his curling effort forcing a strong save on 63 minutes.

But Latics couldn’t find their way back into the game, falling to a 2-0 defeat with Crawley Town next up at home for the side.