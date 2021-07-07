Max Power's key role in getting Charlie Wyke to Wigan Athletic!

Max Power congratulates Charlie Wyke after scoring for Sunderland

The Latics new-boy was a free agent after his contract with Sunderland expired last week.

After 42 goals in 114 appearances for the Black Cats, he was offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

But the 28-year-old Teessider turned it down - as well as strong interest from Celtic and Nottingham Forest - to pen a three-year deal with Latics.

And he's looking forward to renewing acquaintances with close pal Power, who made the same move last month.

"Every day, he's been texting me and ringing me every day asking me when I'm coming down," laughed Wyke.

"I have a really good relationship with Max, we're best mates, and I'm looking forward to another few years with him.

"The type of character he is, he's lively and everyone gets on with him.

"That should help me settle in straight away and I'm looking forward to getting started on the training pitch."

Wyke scored 31 goals last term for Sunderland and, although the Black Cats again narrowly failed to win promotion, he's hoping to stay hot and fire Latics back into the Championship.

"I'm obviously coming off a really good year, and I'm looking forward to taking that into the new season starting with the pre-season games," he said.

"We've got a good squad here and we definitely want to be up there come the end of the season."