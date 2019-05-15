Memories of Springfield Park 20 years since Wigan Athletic's final game at the ground
Today marks 20 years since Wigan Athletic's last match at Springfield Park.
Stuart Barlow scored the club's final goal at the ground in the play-off semi-final first leg against Manchester City in a 1-1 draw.
Fans join the celebrations
jpimedia
Derek Temple in action against Stirling Albion in a friendly in 1970
jpimedia
Players help clear the snow in 1985
jpimedia
Manager Les Rigby at the homecoming from the 1973 defeat to Scarbrough at Wembley
jpimedia
View more