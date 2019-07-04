Michael Jacobs - now the wise old man of Wigan Athletic!

It doesn’t seem five minutes since a fresh-faced Michael Jacobs arrived at Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015.

Incredibly, four years on, the livewire forward is now the longest-serving player at the DW Stadium.

And he is well aware of the added responsibility that sits on his shoulders as Paul Cook looks to reshape his squad moving forward.

“Over the four years I’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of faces and a lot of managers,” Jacobs told the Wigan Observer.

“It’s been eventful to say the least, but I’ve really enjoyed it at the same time.

“There’s been ups and downs, but you get that at every club.

“But it’s nice to be settled and to enjoy playing for a football club, and that’s certainly the case here at Wigan.

“Having the opportunity to play around 40-odd games for the four seasons, it’s nice.

“At the same time you’re always trying to improve and always trying to better yourself and the team.”

Last term was the first time Latics didn’t move divisions on the watch of Jacobs, who has two promotions and a relegation on his CV – as well as some memories that will last a lifetime.

“Manchester City in the FA Cup is obviously the one that stands out for the sheer size of the occasion,” he acknowledged.

“But there’s been so many along the way that you’ll never forget...Chesterfield away in my first year, Bradford away in my third year, Leeds away and Stoke away last season...

“We also got the chance to go to Manchester United in the FA Cup which, although the result didn’t go for us, was a great experience.

“There’s definitely been more ups than downs, and hopefully there’s a few more ups still to come.”

Having previously played in the Championship with Derby, Wolves and Blackpool, Jacobs - still only 27 years of age - is more than comfortable at this level.

And he's aiming to make more of an impression next term after being hamstrung by injuries for most of last season.

“It’s obviously a difficult league to play in, because the standard is so high,” he added.

“Last year it was obviously even more difficult for me because of the injuries I picked up.

“I felt like I started off really well before hitting the wall with the hamstring.

“After getting myself back fit I was going well again and then the other hamstring went, which was incredible really.

“Having not really had a serious injury in my career, touch wood, it was unfortunate to have two in quick succession.

“That’s hopefully behind me now and I’ve got injuries out of the way for a while.

“It’s a big season coming up for me and the team.

“And with the way we finished last season, hopefully we can kick on and have a right good crack.”