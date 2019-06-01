Middlesbrough weighing up move for highly-rated Dutch winger to replace Stewart Downing | Nottingham Forest ace linked with Aston Villa | Updates on a host of Championship clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United & Fulham

All the latest Championship rumours from around the web.

Middlesbrough weigh up move for in-form Dutch winger Sheraldo Becker from ADO Den Haag (Various)

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber claims Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is unlikely to return to Carrow Road this summer. (Star)

Boyhood Aston Villa fan Joe Lolley has been linked with £10 million move to Villa Park but Nottingham Forest will fight to keep him, as they did in the winter window. (Sky Sports)

Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly. (Daily Record)

Leeds United have entered a bidding war for Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke. (Portsmouth News)

Although the Yorkshire club joins a lengthy queue, which reportedly includes Stoke, Hull, Reading and Bristol City and Premier League Brighton. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Fulham brothers Ryan and Steven Sessegnon. (The72)

Leeds United are preparing an early move for Jack Harrison as they look to wrap up the re-signing of the Manchester City winger. (Footballer Insider)

Albert Adomah is reportedly available on a free. (Various)

Leeds United star Kemar Roofe is set to demand a new four-year deal worth £30,000-a-week when crunch talks over his future at Elland Road finally kick off. (Various)

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is wanted by Benfica. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been told that they will have to pay £20 million to sign Leeds United forward Jack Clarke (Mirror)

Liverpool have reportedly identified Leeds United defender Leif Davis as a potential summer signing. (Sun)

Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson reportedly wants to leave the Reds on a permanent deal this summer after a successful loan move with Championship Derby County. (Mirror)