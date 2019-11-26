Millwall 2 Wigan Athletic 2

Wigan Athletic were twice pegged back after leading, but this time were able to hold on in the closing stages to secure a well-earned 2-2 draw at Millwall.

Latics couldn't have got off to a better start, with Anthony Pilkington - restored to the starting line-up after injury - putting them ahead with only three minutes gone.

A long ball from Chey Dunkley was flicked on by Kieffer Moore into the path of Pilkington, who slotted it into the bottom corner with his left foot.

It could and perhaps should have been 2-0 three minutes later, with Pilkington dragging a much simpler chance wide of the post from the edge of the box.

Latics were then pegged back midway through the first half, when Shaun Hutchinson headed home powerfully from Jed Wallace's right-wing corner.

Credit Latics, they remained positive and Moore ought to have put them 2-1 ahead, only to head Pilkington's corner straight at Bart Bialkowski from point-blank range.

The visitors were then given a let-off at the other end when Wallace did likewise with a similar opportunity.

Millwall threw big Matt Smith on at the break to bolster their attack, but it was Latics who nosed in front 12 minutes after the restart.

Another long ball from Dunkley was controlled and flicked on by Joe Garner, and Antonee Robinson slotted home at the far post.

However, this time the lead only lasted three minutes, with Smith pulling away from Robinson at the far post and sending a header beyond the clutches of David Marshall.

Latics tweaked their 4-4-2 formation to 5-3-2 when Cedric Kipre took over from Pilkington, which soon became 5-4-1 when Gavin Massey replaced Moore.

Still the visitors pushed and, after Kipre hooked the ball back into the box, Garner fired straight at Bialkowski on the turn.

Latics came within inches of making it 3-2 in the dying seconds when Jamal Lowe's cross took a deflection off a defender and looped towards the far post, only to be nodded off the line by Hutchinson with Garner lurking.