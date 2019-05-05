Millwall 'deserved something against Wigan Athletic', insists Harris

Millwall boss Neil Harris thought his side were deserving of a point from the season-ending clash at the DW Stadium which Wigan Athletic edged 1-0.

Joe Garner scored the decider in the first half, but both sides created - and squandered - numerous chances to add to the scoring.

"I have to say I quite enjoyed the game...as a neutral it was quite entertaining," assessed Harris.

"It could have been 4-4 in the end if both sides had taken their chances.

"We created opportunities...there was Ryan Tunnicliffe's open-goal miss...but it wasn't to be.

"We played a little bit more expansive football than we have done in the last period.

"I wanted the players to pass the ball a bit more than we have been doing, and I knew it would leave us open at the other end.

"But I thought some of our football was outstanding, we got into some good areas, but didn't get the ball in the net.

"It's another close game we've lost this season...nothing in the game and yet again we've fallen on the wrong side of the scoreline.

"So many times that's happened this season, and that's where you need slightly better players than what you've got."

While Latics finished the campaign 12 points clear of the drop zone, Millwall were only four points better off than third-bottom Rotherham.

And the Lions chief knows there's plenty of hard work to be done to ensure next term is not as stressful.

"Reflecting on the season is the order of the day for me," he added.

"I've already spoken to some players who won't be here next year and I have more to speak to about their futures.

"This year, players do need to move onto pastures new, some need to relocate, and we need to recruit well to compete at this level. You can't stand still.

"This will be a very busy summer, I hope.

"I gave some strong words the other day about what I need to and expect to change, and we can't make those promises without going through with them."