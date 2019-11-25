Millwall man wary of Wigan Athletic 'challenge'

Millwall star Alex Pearce insists his side will need to be at their best on Tuesday night against 'a very good Wigan Athletic side'.

Latics make the long trip to the capital looking for their first away win of the campaign at the 10th attempt, having slipped to within a point of the Championship drop zone.

And despite Millwall having climbed to 10th in the table following the arrival of Gary Rowett as manager, Pearce is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s important to keep momentum in the Championship – that’s really key," he said.

"That’s two wins on the bounce now, and then we’ve got three games coming up really quickly to look to keep picking up points.

“We now go into the game on Tuesday looking for a positive result.

"Wigan are a very good side who will bring their own challenges, and we’ll have to face up to them.

“It will be a tough contest, but at home, we know we can give anyone a game.

"It’ll be a tasty one and certainly one we’ll be looking to win.”