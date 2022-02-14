Moment's silence before Wigan Athletic's visit of Crewe Alexandra

"Wigan Athletic is extremely saddened to learn of the recent passing of Mr Al Jasmi’s son, Muhammad," read a club statement.

"The Club asks that Mr Al Jasmi, our chairman Talal Al Hammad and their family’s privacy is respected during this period of mourning and reflection.

"May he rest in peace."

Latics owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi

Muhammad was also the brother-in-law of Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad, who is the son-in-law of Mr Al Jasmi.