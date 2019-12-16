More details emerge of Wigan Athletic's change in ownership

International Entertainment Corporation have confirmed to their shareholders the change in ownership of Wigan Athletic remains on track, with a few details emerging as to the figures involved.

Further to the initial proposal made on November 18, to transfer ownership to a fund owned by chairman Stanley Choi, there is now a supplemental memorandum of understanding regarding the transaction.

As well as the share capital of £17.5million – the value of the club – IEC have pledged to ‘continue to provide funding...to enable the Football Club to maintain and continue its day-to-day business operations’ to a total value of £26.5million’.

That second figure basically includes the running costs which IEC have been covering since taking over from the Whelan family just over a year ago.

The change in ownership is not expected to result in significant changes to the day-to-day running of the club, but it would eliminate the need for such announcements having to go through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The original statement confirmed: "It is the intention that Dr. Choi Chiu Fai Stanley, the chairman of the Board, will subscribe for 51 per cent interests of the Fund upon its establishment and act as the limited partner of the Fund, with the remaining 49 per cent interests of the Fund expected to be subscribed by individual(s) or corporate(s) independent of the Company and its connected persons."