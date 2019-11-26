More strife for Wigan Athletic boss

A hamstring injury for in-form Joe Williams has added to Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook’s long list of problems ahead of Tuesday night’s tough trip to Millwall.

The 22-year-old midfielder – arguably Latics’ player of the season so far – joins the casualty list, just 24 hours after centre-back Danny Fox was ruled out until the New Year with a groin problem.

“Joe’s got a hamstring injury that’ll keep him out for a period of time,” reported Cook.

“And obviously we’re getting stretched at the moment.

“They say it can’t rain forever – but it’s not doing a bad job at the moment!

“That’s football, though, and we have to go down to Millwall with a fully committed squad, and get the result that changes the direction of our season.”

Wales international midfielder Lee Evans (calf) – who hasn’t featured since the 1-0 win over Birmingham on October 1 – remains unavailable.

However, Young England forward Joe Gelhardt was in the squad that travelled to the capital, having sat out Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Stoke after being knocked unconscious in the previous game against Brentford.

Cook also hinted striker Josh Windass could be recalled, after again being left out of the matchday 18 at the weekend.

“Josh is probably being thought about being involved (at Millwall),” revealed Cook.

“Josh has got a different sort of stuff going on in and around.

“There’s no badness in Josh, he’s not a bad kid.

“We’re just managing the situation where, when results don’t go so well, people will always look for players who are not involved. That’s the natural thing with football.

“My job is the bigger picture for Wigan Athletic, and getting a Josh Windass we all want on that pitch.”

Fellow frontman Anthony Pilkington is also pushing for a start after being an unused substitute at Stoke.

“Pilks never trained last Tuesday or Thursday,” added Cook.

“Again, you’re managing situations, but these lads must come to the fore.”