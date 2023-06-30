That's the view of Latics manager Shaun Maloney, who has bemoaned the lack of pace - and one-v-one ability - in the squad since he arrived in January.

And he's wasted no time in addressing that need for speed, with Smith penning a two-year deal after leaving Burton Albion this summer.

Latics new-boy Jonny Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very pleased we have managed to sign Jonny," said Maloney. "He has all the attributes that we are looking for in a wide player and also the values that will fit in well with the team and our club.

"Jonny can play on both sides and will bring speed to our attacking play."

Liverpool-born Smith scored five times in 38 appearances for Burton last term. and was loaned out to Cheltenham, Fylde, Tranmere, Oldham, Swindon before joining Burton in January 2021.

And the 25-year-old can't wait to get going after moving back to the north west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be here, and it’s a massive opportunity for myself," he said.

"Wigan is a huge club, and it shouldn’t be where it is in League One, so I’m excited to get going.

"It’s a huge honour - and it’s a dream move for myself to play for a club like this which is so close to home."

Smith - who takes the No.18 shirt - becomes Maloney's second signing of the summer, after the capture of Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Latics chief is looking to bring in several new players this summer to add quality and quantity to a squad that will be much changed from last term.

Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards were released at the end of last term.

And Anthony Scully, Tom Naylor and Graeme Shinnie have been allowed to join Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Aberdeen respectively over the last fortnight or so.

Latics fly out this weekend for a week-long stay at the home of the Hungarian national side, on the outskirts of Budapest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad