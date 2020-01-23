New deal - and loan move - for Wigan Athletic starlet!

Wigan Athletic have allowed young forward Ollie Crankshaw to join Scottish Championship outfit Dundee for the rest of the campaign - after tying him to a one-year contract extension.

The 21-year-old - who is the leading goalscorer for the Development Squad this term - will gain first-team experience north of the border for the next few months.

And he will return to Wigan this summer with a view to hopefully pushing on towards the goal of first-team football with Latics.

Crankshaw, who joined Latics from Curzon Ashton in January 2019, has scored eight goals in all competitions for Nick Chadwick's Under 23s this term, including a belter in last week's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

He began his career in the youth systems at Preston and Morecambe, before playing in the Northern Premier League North Division with Ramsbottom United, Clitheroe and Colne.