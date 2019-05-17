New deal for Wigan Athletic forward Gavin Massey

Wigan Athletic forward Gavin Massey has signed a new two-year contract at the DW Stadium, until the summer of 2021.

Massey's key role last season included a double in the 2-1 win at Leeds United on Good Friday which helped Latics on the road to Championship survival.

In an injury-hit campaign, Massey scored five goals in 20 games, including strikes in wins against Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City.

“We have class fans here and they have been really good to me since I have been here,” Massey said.

“I hope I have repaid them, especially with the goals at Leeds.

“I am buzzing to get this done; it has been ongoing throughout the season and circumstances – in terms of how we were doing in the league – made me want to make sure we stayed up.

“I look back at it as a really positive season for me, especially because it was my first main season in the Championship and I know I can handle it. Next season, I am looking forward to kicking on even more.”