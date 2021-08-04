New signing hails 'positive vibe' after joining from Rangers

New signing Jordan Jones at the DW

The 26-year-old is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s season opener at Sunderland - with whom he spent last season on loan.

He scored three times in 19 appearances for the Black Cats as they suffered play-off agony.

But he's hoping to go one better with his new club, after being impressed by the plans of Leam Richardson and new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited.

“I’m over the moon," he said. "The move has been in the pipeline for a few weeks, so I’m just thankful to be here and I cannot wait to get started and kick on.

“I spoke to the manager and a few of the players, and it seems there is such a positive vibe around the place at the minute.

“They’ve got a clear vision with how they want to play football - playing attacking football and getting as many results as we can.

"And it’s something that I want to be a part of."

After coming through the Middlesbrough Academy ranks, Jones made his breakthrough into senior football with Kilmarnock.

Jones played over 100 games for Killie, which saw him secure his first senior international cap in November 2017.

He joined Rangers in June 2019, and featured 15 times in his first season at Ibrox, before returning to England with Sunderland.