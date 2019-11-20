New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s most memorable Man Utd quotes

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new head coach of Tottenham.

The former Manchester United boss has replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

Here we recall some of his memorable comments from his time in charge at Old Trafford.

“Do you know what was the result? Three-nil. Do you know what this means (holding up three fingers)? Three-nil but it also means three Premier Leagues and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them. Respect, respect, respect,” – leaving the post-match media conference angry at a perceived lack of respect following the August 27, 2018, 3-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford.

“You can be a rich club and buy all the best players in the world but you cannot buy class...because I am in the movie I could ask for some royalties,” – criticising neighbours Manchester City for their Amazon Prime documentary on August 18, 2018.

“I wouldn’t spend my money to see these teams,” – after a weakened United lost 4-1 to a Liverpool side without their leading players in Michigan in the International Champions Cup on July 28, 2018.

“What never happened to me and will never happen to me is to be suspended for match-fixing,” – a war of words with Antonio Conte escalated in January 2018 when the Portuguese made reference to the Italian’s four-month ban for failing to report attempted match-fixing, which was later overturned and saw Conte acquitted.

“If you ask me one thing that I don’t like a lot it’s that they lose their balance very easily. You know, a little bit of wind and they fall,” – accuses Manchester City of simulation on December 9, 2017, ahead of the Manchester derby.

“I’m not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte,” – makes a reference to then-Chelsea boss Conte’s hair transplant on United’s pre-season tour in July 2017.

“He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him. He has to change his football brain. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain,” – after a 1-1 draw with Everton in April 2017, Luke Shaw is told to “grow up” quickly.

“Manchester United sold players that I would never sell and bought players that I would never buy. I would never have sold (Angel) Di Maria, Chicharito (Javier Hernandez), Danny Welbeck – never, no chance,” – questions United’s transfer policy on March 16, 2017.

“They can call me what they want. Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’m the number one. When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. Until this moment Judas is number one,” –Mourinho responds to Chelsea supporters labelling him ‘Judas’ during United’s 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss at Stamford Bridge on March 13, 2017.

“There is a difference between the brave, who want to be there at any cost, and the ones for whom a little pain can make a difference,” – appears on November 7, 2016, to cast doubt on Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw’s claims they are injured after the defensive pair missed a win at Swansea.