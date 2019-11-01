New Wigan Athletic system suits me, admits Joe Williams

Joe Williams admits Wigan Athletic’s new-look midfield threesome is bringing out the best in him.

Latics have added an extra body to the engine room in the last three matches, with Lewis Macleod joining Williams and Sam Morsy.

That’s led to the side being able to dominate the last two away games at Derby and Bristol City, which could and perhaps should have produced two victories.

And Williams – man of the match in both encounters – is adamant the results will soon follow the improved performances.

“We’ve tried something different in the last few games, and it’s been good to be fair,” he said.

“Me and Sammy have had a bit more of a licence to get forward, with Lewis holding the shape. And I think that’s suited us both, especially away from home.

“It’s just easy to play with good players and they are brilliant players to play alongside.”

Williams, a summer signing from Everton, underlined his growing importance to the side by assisting both goals at Bristol City.

“I’ve played deep midfield for the last few years, and I haven’t really had much chance to get many assists or goals,” said the 22-year-old.

“Now I’ve moved that bit further forward, it’s an area of my game I can look to work on and get more out of.

“On a personal level I still feel I’ve got a long way to go, and there’s a lot of improvement to come from me.

“I’m learning a lot from the manager here, and I’m just keeping my head down and working as hard as I can.”

He also dismissed any injury concern, having been substituted inside the final quarter at Ashton Gate, moments after a hefty challenge.

“I blew up at Bristol to be fair!” he smiled. “I think the gaffer’s seen me blowing with 20 to go, and he’s had a laugh with me as I’ve come off.

“But it’s good for me that I can come off and know there are good players coming on to keep it going, it’s a great squad we’ve got here.”