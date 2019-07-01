'No bad words to say about Wigan Athletic' but Jamie Walker's happy to be home

Jamie Walker admits he's glad to be home after a 'frustrating' 18 months as a Wigan Athletic player.

The 26-year-old has moved back to Scotland after penning a three-year deal with Hearts, the club he left to move to the DW Stadium in January 2018.

Despite high hopes on his arrival, Walker made only eight appearances that season - seven of which were off the bench - as Latics swept to the League One title.

Walker slipped further down the pecking order last summer and was loaned out to League One outfit Peterborough United.

But he failed to find his best form there as well, making just 17 appearances - nine as a substitute - before being sent back to Wigan midway through the campaign.

After six months in the wilderness, Walker jumped at the chance to return to Hearts, with Latics covering their backs by inserting a significant sell-on in the deal.

While the player himself 'no bad words to say about Wigan', he can't wait to make up for lost time in familiar surroundings.

"This club means a lot to me and I can’t wait to get back playing every week," he said.

“It’s been frustrating (the past 18 months). As a football player you want to be playing football.

“I’ve no bad words to say about Wigan. I went there, sometimes things don’t work out and that happened.

“I’m delighted to be back here now. I’ve got over my injury and I’m just looking forward to getting back playing.

“I think the last six months when I was here before I left I wasn’t in the best of form.

"But I think if I can find the form (shown in the past) then I’ll be delighted."

Walker has been given the No.10 shirt by Craig Levein, who was another factor in the player's decision.

"When Craig gave me the opportunity, the phonecall to come back, it was always on my mind to return here," he told the official Hearts website.

"It's maybe a bit quicker than I expected, but I’m delighted to be back.

"And I’m going prove to everyone that I want to be here and I’m going to do well.”