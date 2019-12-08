No defence for under-fire Wigan Athletic chief

Wigan Athletic have a defensive disaster on their hands to rub salt into the wounds of their latest last-gasp collapse.



Paul Cook's side remain in the Championship relegation zone after Luton came from a goal down with three minutes to go to win 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

And with the small matter of league leaders West Brom up next at the DW on Wednesday, Cook could be struggling to put out a back four.

With Danny Fox already out until the New Year with a groin problem, the Latics boss saw Charlie Mulgrew limp off in the last minute at Luton with a calf problem.

That brought Cedric Kipre on to the field but, barely seconds later, Chey Dunkley was red-carded for his second bookable offence - which means a one-game ban.

Which means Kipre is the only fit and available senior centre-half on the books at Cook's disposal.

"Mulgrew's out with his calf, Dunkley will now be suspended..." mused Cook, who was also robbed of the services of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on the eve of the Luton game.

"People say it can't rain forever...it's not doing a bad job at the minute.

"David Marshall got injured in training on Friday just before we left.

"It's a neck injury...it is what it is."

With confidence having taken another battering, the Latics boss admits he's scratching his head as to how to turn things around.

"We're in the bottom three, and we're repetitively in positions where we have points within our grasp - whether it be three or one - and we give them away," he acknowledged.

"The reality is we're not learning...and by 'we' I include myself in that as well.

"We can't physically analyse games more than we do.

"We can't physically put more preparation in than we do.

"But we repetitively get into the situations that we do."