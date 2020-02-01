No 'free hit' for Wigan Athletic

Michael Jacobs insists no-one at Wigan Athletic will be treating this weekend’s trip to Championship leaders Leeds as a free hit after getting back to winning ways in midweek.

The 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday saw Latics reduce the gap to safety to four points with 17 matches remaining.

Although some of the pressure has eased, Jacobs says it doesn’t change the mentality heading into the trip to Elland Road – a ground on which Latics won last season.

“I wouldn’t really class it as a free hit,” said the winger, who returned from injury in midweek as a second-half substitute.

“We’ll go there and set up the way we usually do, and try and impose ourselves on the game.

“It should make for a good game, it certainly was there last season.

“Both teams have plenty to lay for – they’re going for promotion and we’re fighting to stay out of the bottom three.

“It should make for an atmosphere, and there’s no reason why we can’t do as well there as we did last year.

“We will be the underdogs, we know that, our form hasn’t been great.

“They’re a top team, they’re flying again this year, and they’re playing at home.

“But as a group, we’re looking forward to going there, against the odds, and trying to pick up three points.”

Jamal Lowe’s last-minute winner against Wednesday was particularly important given rock-bottom Luton’s 3-2 victory over Derby.

“When you’re in and around the drop zone, when other teams win it is a psychological blow,” acknowledged Jacobs.

“But at the same time, we can’t be too focused on what other teams are doing.

“All we can control is what we do, and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.”

Jacobs took over against Wednesday from Kieran Dowell, who was stretchered off with ankle problem.

And although the injury is not as bad as first feared, the on-loan Everton man will be sidelined until March.

“We think Kieran’s only going to be out for four weeks, which is really pleasing,” revealed boss Paul Cook.

“We thought it might be a season-ending injury, so we’re delighted with the news.”

Joe Gelhardt has also been nursing a dead leg but he should be okay to feature.