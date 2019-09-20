No positive injury news for Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook has reported very slow progress on the comeback hopes of injured attacking pair Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington.

Windass hasn't featured since the defeat at Preston on August 10 after damaging a calf muscle.

Pilkington's been out even longer, with his only appearance this term coming in the opening-day victory over Cardiff.

He did return for the Development Squad last week after a quad injury, but was instantly readmitted to the treatment room - much to Cook's dismay.

"There's no real update on them, there's none of the injured lads back for the weekend," Cook admitted ahead of Saturday's clash with Charlton.

"The squad will be picked very much from the same pool as last week.

"In terms of the injured lads, it's just too long...and I don't like being negative like that.

"We've got Charlton this weekend, then Fulham next weekend, then Birmingham on the following Tuesday, then Sheffield Wednesday...will we see either of them back before then? I don't know.

"You just have to keep going. Football management these days is a different world, that's the way it is.

"And there's no point focusing on things you simply can't control.

"Josh is getting there, he's getting closer.

"He had his first day out on the grass on Thursday but, as you can imagine, they are tentative steps.

"There's not a chance we can even think about him being fit for this game, or that game.

"Let's just let him get back on the grass and see where it takes him."