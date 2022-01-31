Non-league round up: Ashton Athletic, Ashton Town and Billinge all in action

The blustery wind was the main winner at Brocstedes Park on Saturday as Congleton won 1-0 at Ashton Athletic.

Both sides struggled to get going against the elements, which prevented much in the way of attractive football being played.

Aaron Bott scored what proved to be the only goal just after the hour mark, with Athletic unable to muster a response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Noonon heads home for Ashton Athletic (Pic: Gordon Johnson)

Neighbours Ashton Town had an even more miserable afternoon, despite leading South Liverpool 1-0 at the break.

Alex Noonon headed Town in front from a corner, but three unanswered goals from the visitors saw them take the spoils.

It wasn't all bad news, though, with Billinge coming back from Warrington with three points after an excellent 2-1 victory against Greenalls Padgate St Oswalds.

Playing against a 40mph wind and with the sun in their faces in the first-half, it was a case of containment with the Storks defending superbly, keeping possession, attacking on the break and looking pretty comfortable.

There was just the one lapse that came in the 38th minute when they gave away possession cheaply and Greenalls pounced to make it 1-0.

With the wind now behind their backs, the Storks came out of the changing rooms flying, bombarding the Greens' goal and were duly rewarded with two Liam Bott goals from corners.

The first came soon after the restart when Bott took a wicked in-swinging corner that went all the way into the net.

Ten minutes later, Liam Fitzgerald's corner fell to Bott, who fired home through a ruck of players to give The Storks a lead they held unto the final whistle.

After the game manager Wayne Wardle said: "In all honesty it was a bit of a scruffy game, but we knew if we were still in the game at half-time we'd have a great chance of getting the win.

"They had a couple of half-chances towards the end but overall it was a good battling display in tough conditions."

Next week, Billinge make the long trip to Whaley Bridge for another important fixture.

Meanwhile Billinge Reserves progressed to the second round of the George Mahon Cup after a 5-1 victory over Phoenix FC at Barrows Farm.